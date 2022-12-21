There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI)

The closing price of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) was $27.60 for the day, up 5.02% from the previous closing price of $26.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938160 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DNLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 20,000 shares for $30.48 per share. The transaction valued at 609,600 led to the insider holds 1,870,356 shares of the business.

Tessier-Lavigne Marc sold 11,252 shares of DNLI for $341,273 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 1,890,356 shares after completing the transaction at $30.33 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Tessier-Lavigne Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,748 shares for $30.20 each. As a result, the insider received 264,190 and left with 1,901,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $48.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.85.

Shares Statistics:

DNLI traded an average of 838.38K shares per day over the past three months and 779.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 6.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 136.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $33.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.