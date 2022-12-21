This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR)

In the latest session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $53.15 up 2.55% from its previous closing price of $51.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746689 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shift4 Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $55.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $41.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 79,215 led to the insider holds 342,818 shares of the business.

Goldsmith-Grover Sarah sold 1,200 shares of FOUR for $62,472 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 6,720 shares after completing the transaction at $52.06 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 480 shares for $46.70 each. As a result, the insider received 22,416 and left with 7,920 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 134.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $66.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FOUR has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 82.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.72M. Shares short for FOUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.70M, compared to 10.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.88% and a Short% of Float of 28.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.