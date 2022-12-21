Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed the day trading at $3.91 up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $3.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3471749 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7550.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATUS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9064, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7879.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATUS traded about 7.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATUS traded about 7.9M shares per day. A total of 454.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 388.27M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.04M with a Short Ratio of 27.39M, compared to 40.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.13% and a Short% of Float of 23.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 24 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $2.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5B to a low estimate of $2.42B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.57B, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.09B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.86B and the low estimate is $9.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.