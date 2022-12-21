Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Groupon Inc. (GRPN)

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed the day trading at $6.83 up 8.41% from the previous closing price of $6.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800930 shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.22.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRPN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on March 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Barta Jan bought 132,993 shares for $9.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,305,355 led to the insider holds 1,607,048 shares of the business.

Barta Jan bought 30,703 shares of GRPN for $308,258 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 1,474,055 shares after completing the transaction at $10.04 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Maple Rock Capital Partners In, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 152,011 shares for $11.47 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742,852 and left with 2,025,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $31.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRPN traded about 988.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRPN traded about 1.18M shares per day. A total of 30.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.17M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 6.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.26% and a Short% of Float of 28.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$2.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $156.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.01M to a low estimate of $153.9M. As of the current estimate, Groupon Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.14M, an estimated decrease of -26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.06M, a decrease of -19.30% over than the figure of -$26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $662.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $642.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $967.11M, down -33.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $698M and the low estimate is $647.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.