Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

The closing price of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) was $4.24 for the day, down -3.42% from the previous closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098693 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Covington JoAnn sold 52,446 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 393,765 led to the insider holds 127,125 shares of the business.

Covington JoAnn sold 3,492 shares of PTRA for $21,266 on Sep 02. The Chief Legal Officer, Secy now owns 127,125 shares after completing the transaction at $6.09 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Joyce Gareth T, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 3,395 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 21,206 and left with 377,806 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $10.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4886, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8950.

Shares Statistics:

PTRA traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.22M with a Short Ratio of 12.11M, compared to 11.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $316.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $309.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.86M, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $542.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600M and the low estimate is $449.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.