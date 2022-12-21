Update from Samsara Inc. (IOT): A steady trajectory

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed the day trading at $12.18 down -1.46% from the previous closing price of $12.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 986301 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $16.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Munk James Andrew sold 3,088 shares for $12.45 per share. The transaction valued at 38,458 led to the insider holds 299,252 shares of the business.

Calderon Benjamin sold 35,226 shares of IOT for $438,240 on Dec 19. The insider now owns 107,482 shares after completing the transaction at $12.44 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Chadwick Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,103 shares for $12.75 each. As a result, the insider received 77,785 and left with 486,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.93.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOT traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOT traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 9.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $155.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $156M to a low estimate of $154.79M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.82M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.26M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $771.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.