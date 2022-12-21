Update from Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI): A steady trajectory

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) closed the day trading at $1.91 down -7.28% from the previous closing price of $2.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 857876 shares were traded. TRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1683 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRVI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 03, 2019, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.

On June 03, 2019, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2019, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 63,569 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 197,827 led to the insider holds 3,824,883 shares of the business.

TPG GP A, LLC sold 436,431 shares of TRVI for $1,246,185 on Jul 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,888,452 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 429,838 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,191,898 and left with 4,324,883 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TRVI is 0.67, which has changed by 191.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -18.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5319.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRVI traded about 199.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRVI traded about 105.95k shares per day. A total of 68.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.54M. Insiders hold about 3.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of Nov 29, 2022 were 242.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 295.6k on Oct 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.87.