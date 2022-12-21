Update from Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): A steady trajectory

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) closed the day trading at $1.39 down -2.80% from the previous closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907453 shares were traded. VFF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4210 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VFF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 90,000 shares for $5.32 per share. The transaction valued at 478,602 led to the insider holds 9,259,529 shares of the business.

DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 100,000 shares of VFF for $530,100 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 9,349,529 shares after completing the transaction at $5.30 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Ruffini Stephen C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider received 331,715 and left with 639,200 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has reached a high of $7.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9731, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0178.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VFF traded about 798.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VFF traded about 933.63k shares per day. A total of 88.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.06M. Insiders hold about 11.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VFF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.45M, compared to 4.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $76.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $85.53M to a low estimate of $69.4M. As of the current estimate, Village Farms International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.44M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $77.04M, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VFF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $304.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $268.02M, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.76M and the low estimate is $322M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.