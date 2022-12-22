A glimpse at Castor Maritime Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Castor Maritime Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.18, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503548 shares were traded. CTRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CTRM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Castor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRM has reached a high of $2.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2757, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5436.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CTRM traded 627.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 736.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.61M. Shares short for CTRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.