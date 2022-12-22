A glimpse at Everi Holdings Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Everi Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.78, down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $14.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531704 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Rumbolz Michael D sold 19,424 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 407,904 led to the insider holds 981,899 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 3,000 shares of EVRI for $63,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 51,572 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 60,000 and left with 51,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $24.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVRI traded 671.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 847.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 2.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.3. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $766.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $753.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $759.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $660.38M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $786.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $812.9M and the low estimate is $759M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.