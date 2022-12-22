A Stock You Should Be Looking At: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV)

The price of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) closed at $22.55 in the last session, down -0.79% from day before closing price of $22.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611716 shares were traded. DV stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On February 23, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $37.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on February 23, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares for $25.55 per share. The transaction valued at 41,056 led to the insider holds 51,335 shares of the business.

Eddleman Julie sold 300 shares of DV for $7,800 on Dec 13. The Global Chief Comm. Officer now owns 118,997 shares after completing the transaction at $26.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Allais Nicola T, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,607 shares for $26.30 each. As a result, the insider received 42,263 and left with 51,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DoubleVerify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DV has reached a high of $33.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DV traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 164.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.75M. Shares short for DV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 2.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $448.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $332.74M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $560.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $576.11M and the low estimate is $546M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.