A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) closed at $13.75 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $13.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15419817 shares were traded. NCLH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NCLH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 34.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 32.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $24 previously.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on November 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Del Rio Frank J sold 58,072 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 1,064,639 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Kempa Mark sold 25,000 shares of NCLH for $463,425 on Nov 15. The EVP & CFO now owns 197,651 shares after completing the transaction at $18.54 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Farkas Daniel S, who serves as the EVP Gen. Counsel & Asst. Sec’y of the company, sold 44,000 shares for $17.93 each. As a result, the insider received 788,700 and left with 231,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NCLH traded on average about 19.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 420.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCLH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 42.2M with a Short Ratio of 41.55M, compared to 39.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.01% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$2.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.93 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.4. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.6B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $198.42M, an estimated increase of 698.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.46B, an increase of 200.20% less than the figure of $698.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCLH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $647.99M, up 631.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.61B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.