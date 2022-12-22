An average trading volume for B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $38.82 in the prior trading day, B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) closed at $35.48, down -8.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919557 shares were traded. RILY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.28.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RILY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when RILEY BRYANT R bought 120,000 shares for $40.13 per share. The transaction valued at 4,815,612 led to the insider holds 6,213,456 shares of the business.

Labran Renee E bought 247 shares of RILY for $9,978 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 3,383 shares after completing the transaction at $40.40 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Sheldon Michael Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,026 shares for $39.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 399,627 and bolstered with 54,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RILY has reached a high of $91.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 305.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 448.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.57M. Insiders hold about 23.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RILY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.35% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RILY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.93, compared to 4.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.91.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.