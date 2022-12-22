An average trading volume for DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $56.58 in the last session, up 4.58% from day before closing price of $54.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5336578 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $54 previously.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.

Wedbush Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $159.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCU traded on average about 5.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 11.25M, compared to 19.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.