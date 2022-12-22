An average trading volume for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed at $72.49 in the last session, up 1.85% from day before closing price of $71.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319643 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.69.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

On December 06, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $112.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when DENNY STEVEN ALAN sold 6,028 shares for $95.10 per share. The transaction valued at 573,263 led to the insider holds 4,477 shares of the business.

MARSHALL RYAN bought 350 shares of FND for $24,953 on May 13. The Director now owns 4,249 shares after completing the transaction at $71.30 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, GILES WILLIAM T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $96.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 192,000 and bolstered with 5,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $132.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FND traded on average about 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.13M. Shares short for FND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.41M with a Short Ratio of 12.82M, compared to 8.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $876.55M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 21.10% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.4B and the low estimate is $4.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.