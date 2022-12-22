An average trading volume for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $48.14 in the prior trading day, Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) closed at $49.07, up 1.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521775 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMCL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 209.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 4,436 shares for $47.79 per share. The transaction valued at 211,990 led to the insider holds 30,733 shares of the business.

LIPPS RANDALL A sold 2,500 shares of OMCL for $126,942 on Dec 01. The CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 88,348 shares after completing the transaction at $50.78 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Seidelmann Scott Peter, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 1,793 shares for $51.46 each. As a result, the insider received 92,268 and left with 38,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $184.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 98.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 705.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 811.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Shares short for OMCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $363.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.7M to a low estimate of $362M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.5M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.33M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.