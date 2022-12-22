An investigation into Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s technical aspects

The price of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) closed at $0.38 in the last session, up 3.56% from day before closing price of $0.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0130 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477897 shares were traded. PHIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3989 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3501.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHIO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 05, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Bitterman Robert J bought 2,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 780 led to the insider holds 74,541 shares of the business.

Bitterman Robert J bought 2,000 shares of PHIO for $780 on Dec 07. The Interim Executive Chairman now owns 72,541 shares after completing the transaction at $0.39 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Bitterman Robert J, who serves as the Interim Executive Chairman of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 860 and bolstered with 70,541 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHIO has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4810, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7088.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHIO traded on average about 65.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 88.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.52M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 97.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 87.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.28 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.