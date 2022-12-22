An investigation into RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s technical aspects

The price of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) closed at $10.32 in the last session, down -4.53% from day before closing price of $10.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2504891 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RLJ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 14, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

DAVIS NATHANIEL A sold 40,000 shares of RLJ for $576,000 on Mar 18. The Director now owns 62,674 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $15.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RLJ traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.73M with a Short Ratio of 11.42M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RLJ is 0.20, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.66M, up 52.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.