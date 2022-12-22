An overall feel about Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) closed at $29.00 down -14.38% from its previous closing price of $33.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 775769 shares were traded. CVGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.29.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Calavo Growers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 210.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when HELIN JAMES D sold 2,000 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 64,000 led to the insider holds 26,314 shares of the business.

Hollister Steve bought 1,000 shares of CVGW for $31,670 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 32,164 shares after completing the transaction at $31.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVGW has reached a high of $45.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVGW has traded an average of 93.57K shares per day and 170.32k over the past ten days. A total of 17.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.05M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CVGW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 604.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 576.24k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVGW is 0.29, from 1.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $309.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $323.2M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, Calavo Growers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.42M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.