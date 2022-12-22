An overall feel about Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed at $6.37 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $6.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514068 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yext Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 170.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $17 previously.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $16.50 to $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Shin Ho sold 20,000 shares for $6.41 per share. The transaction valued at 128,276 led to the insider holds 84,471 shares of the business.

Richardson Julie bought 10,000 shares of YEXT for $61,272 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 81,409 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $4.97 each. As a result, the insider received 99,310 and left with 47,992 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $10.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YEXT has traded an average of 1.06M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 123.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.80M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.95M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $401.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.58M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $430.5M and the low estimate is $420.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.