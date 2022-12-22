Analysis of AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI): Selected Notes

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) closed the day trading at $4.46 up 1.36% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837184 shares were traded. AXTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 04, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when CHRISTINE RUSSELL sold 7,500 shares for $9.40 per share. The transaction valued at 70,500 led to the insider holds 31,552 shares of the business.

FISCHER GARY L sold 40,000 shares of AXTI for $367,600 on Aug 01. The VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC now owns 279,020 shares after completing the transaction at $9.19 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, FISCHER GARY L, who serves as the VICE PRESIDENT, CFO & CORP SEC of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $8.25 each. As a result, the insider received 495,000 and left with 319,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AXT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTI has reached a high of $9.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3639.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXTI traded about 267.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXTI traded about 195.32k shares per day. A total of 42.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.80M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AXTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 910.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 1.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $35.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43M to a low estimate of $32.98M. As of the current estimate, AXT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.73M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.42M, a decrease of -6.90% less than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.75M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.39M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $191M and the low estimate is $140.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.