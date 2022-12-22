Are Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) closed at $14.54 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2847199 shares were traded. CRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Comstock Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 111.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $14 from $24 previously.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when FOSTER MORRIS E bought 14,025 shares for $14.33 per share. The transaction valued at 200,978 led to the insider holds 176,109 shares of the business.

FOSTER MORRIS E bought 10,000 shares of CRK for $160,600 on Sep 23. The Director now owns 162,084 shares after completing the transaction at $16.06 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, FOSTER MORRIS E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $18.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 145,440 and bolstered with 152,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRK has reached a high of $22.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRK has traded an average of 3.72M shares per day and 4.67M over the past ten days. A total of 232.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.85M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.94M with a Short Ratio of 17.47M, compared to 16.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.84% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CRK is 0.50, from 0.12 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 02, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.19 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $780.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $563M. As of the current estimate, Comstock Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $417.59M, an estimated increase of 86.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $814.93M, an increase of 24.30% less than the figure of $86.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 52.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.99B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.