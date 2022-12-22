Are DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, DoorDash Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.92, up 3.10% from its previous closing price of $51.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3963538 shares were traded. DASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $60 from $70 previously.

On November 07, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Payne Christopher D sold 47,093 shares for $54.58 per share. The transaction valued at 2,570,455 led to the insider holds 353,943 shares of the business.

Brown Shona L sold 1,250 shares of DASH for $66,138 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 83,528 shares after completing the transaction at $52.91 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Lee Gordon S, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 5,982 shares for $55.56 each. As a result, the insider received 332,358 and left with 93,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DASH has reached a high of $157.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DASH traded 5.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 384.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.94M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DASH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.62M with a Short Ratio of 19.43M, compared to 18.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.86% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.8, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.23. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 24 analysts recommending between $0.85 and -$2.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $7.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.