As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Fisker Inc. (FSR) offers stability

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) closed the day trading at $7.56 up 5.29% from the previous closing price of $7.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5108103 shares were traded. FSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $8.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Greuel Wendy J. bought 1,355 shares for $7.28 per share. The transaction valued at 9,858 led to the insider holds 1,355 shares of the business.

Finnucan John C IV bought 450 shares of FSR for $3,290 on Dec 05. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 16,908 shares after completing the transaction at $7.31 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fisker Henrik, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 33,700 shares for $7.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 249,976 and bolstered with 629,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31425.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSR has reached a high of $18.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSR traded about 5.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSR traded about 4.85M shares per day. A total of 303.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.80M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FSR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.79M with a Short Ratio of 56.94M, compared to 46.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.34% and a Short% of Float of 31.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106k, up 11,664.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.63B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16,157.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.