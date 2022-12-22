As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Team Inc. (TISI) offers stability

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) closed the day trading at $0.59 down -7.07% from the previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0449 from its previous closing price. On the day, 791128 shares were traded. TISI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6860 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5565.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TISI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Lederman Evan S. bought 5,000 shares for $0.69 per share. The transaction valued at 3,436 led to the insider holds 54,300 shares of the business.

Stenger Edward J. bought 27,519 shares of TISI for $19,863 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 27,519 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Lederman Evan S., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,880 and bolstered with 49,300 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TISI has reached a high of $3.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1220.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TISI traded about 208.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TISI traded about 239.21k shares per day. A total of 43.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.84M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TISI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 245.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 371.88k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $223.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $272.3M to a low estimate of $243.9M. As of the current estimate, Team Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.3M, an estimated increase of 7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.4M, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TISI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $959.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $908M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $874.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $852.54M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.