BE (Bloom Energy Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) closed at $20.48 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $20.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1750744 shares were traded. BE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.38.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when SODERBERG SHAWN MARIE sold 3,254 shares for $22.00 per share. The transaction valued at 71,588 led to the insider holds 348,123 shares of the business.

Sridhar KR sold 11,161 shares of BE for $245,430 on Dec 16. The Chairman & CEO now owns 463,353 shares after completing the transaction at $21.99 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Griffiths Glen, who serves as the EVP, Services of the company, sold 2,881 shares for $22.01 each. As a result, the insider received 63,411 and left with 352,319 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BE has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BE traded on average about 2.62M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 186.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.93M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.84M with a Short Ratio of 15.33M, compared to 17.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.64% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.72 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $277.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.6M to a low estimate of $237.6M. As of the current estimate, Bloom Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $240.71M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.07M, an increase of 20.60% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $372.71M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $972.18M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.