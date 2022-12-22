Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed the day trading at $2.76 down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $2.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 890430 shares were traded. BKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BKD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 50,000 shares for $3.09 per share. The transaction valued at 154,415 led to the insider holds 401,291 shares of the business.

BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares of BKD for $499,876 on Mar 01. The President and CEO now owns 1,717,661 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $7.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8058, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0556.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BKD traded about 3.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BKD traded about 2.78M shares per day. A total of 186.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.90M. Shares short for BKD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.96M with a Short Ratio of 12.74M, compared to 10.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $755.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $761.26M to a low estimate of $750.8M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $641.65M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.35M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $704.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $681.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.07B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.