Do You Know Why Tantech (TANH) Stock Surged 4% In After-Hour Trades Wednesday?

Tantech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: TANH), which just received a significant certification, climbed the charts yesterday, rising 4.62% to trade at $2.04 at the most recent check.

What accreditation has TANH received?

Last week, Tantech (TANH) said that its subsidiary, Zhejiang Tantech Bamboo Charcoal Co., Ltd., has been granted certification by the International Organization for Standardization’s (ISO/TC 296) Bamboo and Rattan Technical Committee. This certificate recognizes Tantech’s proactive involvement and significant contribution in developing a new set of international standards (ISO 5946:2022) on general requirements for activated carbon derived from bamboo.

These standards aim to speed up technological advancements, facilitate international trade, and promote sustainable uses of bamboo resources by directing production processes, defining quality standards, and specifying test methodologies.

Prior to this, ISO had already given TANH three certificates of a similar nature to acknowledge its significant contributions to the development of global specifications for the production and marketing of bamboo charcoal products (ISO 21626-1/2/3: 2020), which include a number of technical requirements and classifications on generalities (Part 1), fuel applications (Part 2), and purification applications (Part 3).

All of these ISO standards play a critical role in providing fundamental understanding and useful tools for classifying various outputs in accordance with their physicochemical properties, such as verifiable measurements of moisture, ash, fixed carbon content, calorific value, and formaldehyde/TVOC adsorption capacity.

What contributed to TANH obtaining the certification?

To improve technological excellence and increase market competitiveness, TANH has made significant investments in bolstering its R&D skills and research alliances. In addition to providing TANH with priceless opportunities to learn from industry leaders, being able to continuously contribute to helping ISO develop and update international standards on bamboo charcoal and activated carbon has also encouraged the business to modernize its production procedures and overhaul its quality assurance systems. All of these things will undoubtedly aid TANH in providing better customer service and increasing the market acceptability of its goods and services.