How is Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (NYSE: MPW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed at $10.75 in the last session, down -1.19% from day before closing price of $10.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13230906 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $13 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares for $21.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,996,400 led to the insider holds 1,961,214 shares of the business.

Aldag Edward K JR sold 615,000 shares of MPW for $13,117,950 on Mar 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 3,497,206 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Stewart Michael G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.26 each. As a result, the insider received 121,560 and left with 214,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $24.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MPW traded on average about 15.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 598.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 74.05M with a Short Ratio of 78.13M, compared to 56.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 17.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 1.16, which was 1.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.96. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $391.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $413.43M to a low estimate of $367M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.33M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $400M, a decrease of -2.30% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $418M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $384.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.73B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.