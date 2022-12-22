I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE).

The price of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) closed at $9.25 in the last session, down -2.73% from day before closing price of $9.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548766 shares were traded. GMRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GMRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 190.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Cole Henry bought 1,287 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999 led to the insider holds 7,732 shares of the business.

Busch Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares of GMRE for $31,100 on Mar 03. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 43,490 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMRE has reached a high of $18.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GMRE traded on average about 782.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 705.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 5.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GMRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GMRE is 0.84, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.22. The current Payout Ratio is 325.00% for GMRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:400 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $33.72M. As of the current estimate, Global Medical REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.98M, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.69M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.88M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $135.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.94M, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $147.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.38M and the low estimate is $131.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.