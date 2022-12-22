In the case of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), what’s next?

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) closed the day trading at $28.90 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $30.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4513609 shares were traded. NTNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTNX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Sivaraman Rukmini sold 13,130 shares for $30.51 per share. The transaction valued at 400,611 led to the insider holds 107,116 shares of the business.

Wall Tyler sold 9,906 shares of NTNX for $302,243 on Dec 16. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 138,256 shares after completing the transaction at $30.51 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Sangster David, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 121,478 shares for $30.80 each. As a result, the insider received 3,741,332 and left with 121,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTNX has reached a high of $33.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTNX traded about 2.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTNX traded about 3.02M shares per day. A total of 228.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 225.29M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.59M, compared to 7.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.