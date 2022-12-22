In What Direction Will Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Goes From Here?

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed the day trading at $46.23 down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $46.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552702 shares were traded. PLL stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.41.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PLL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.40 and its Current Ratio is at 23.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 23, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 23, 2021, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Phillips Keith D. sold 7,324 shares for $62.64 per share. The transaction valued at 458,751 led to the insider holds 128,982 shares of the business.

Phillips Keith D. sold 6,164 shares of PLL for $350,039 on Oct 21. The President and CEO now owns 120,259 shares after completing the transaction at $56.79 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Brindle Patrick, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 4,491 shares for $66.97 each. As a result, the insider received 300,779 and left with 37,957 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PLL traded about 438.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PLL traded about 431.96k shares per day. A total of 17.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 2.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.21% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.53 and -$0.42.