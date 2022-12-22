In What Direction Will Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) was $29.54 for the day, up 7.34% from the previous closing price of $27.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569546 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRDN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.30 and its Current Ratio is at 17.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On December 19, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On December 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 16, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Meisner Lara sold 1,297 shares for $28.44 per share. The transaction valued at 36,887 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 300 shares of VRDN for $8,424 on Dec 15. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.08 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 15,656 shares for $28.12 each. As a result, the insider received 440,247 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 616.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $28.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.92.

Shares Statistics:

VRDN traded an average of 548.71K shares per day over the past three months and 787.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.46M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.91M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.94, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$4.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.78. EPS for the following year is -$3.67, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$5.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $960k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.96M, down -67.60% from the average estimate.