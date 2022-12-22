In What Direction Will Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Goes From Here?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed the day trading at $8.62 down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $8.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682027 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZETA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 56,958 shares for $9.08 per share. The transaction valued at 517,179 led to the insider holds 16,311,202 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 68,513 shares of ZETA for $633,060 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 16,368,160 shares after completing the transaction at $9.24 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 129,843 shares for $9.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,197,152 and left with 16,436,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZETA traded about 1.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZETA traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.24M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 8.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.27% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $566M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $561.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $563.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693.02M and the low estimate is $645.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.