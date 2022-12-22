Invest in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $5.05 in the prior trading day, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed at $4.75, down -5.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683104 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7350.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $12.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.6560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6115.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 413.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.68M, compared to 2.08M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$1.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.4, with high estimates of -$1.4 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.22 and -$4.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.22. EPS for the following year is -$4.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.12 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.41M, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.