Invest in Hagerty Inc. (HGTY) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Hagerty Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) closed at $8.02 in the last session, up 1.78% from day before closing price of $7.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507147 shares were traded. HGTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HGTY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 574.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGTY has reached a high of $18.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HGTY traded on average about 231.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 82.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGTY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 2.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.