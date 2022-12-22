Invest in nCino Inc. (NCNO) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $25.74 in the prior trading day, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) closed at $26.32, up 2.25%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509040 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NCNO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $42.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on October 31, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Sellers Jeanette sold 186 shares for $28.07 per share. The transaction valued at 5,221 led to the insider holds 19,504 shares of the business.

Rieger April sold 1,127 shares of NCNO for $32,627 on Nov 02. The Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec. now owns 109,720 shares after completing the transaction at $28.95 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Sellers Jeanette, who serves as the VP of Accounting of the company, sold 169 shares for $28.95 each. As a result, the insider received 4,893 and left with 19,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $58.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 731.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 516.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 5.55M, compared to 4.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 9.92%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $402.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526.75M and the low estimate is $474.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.