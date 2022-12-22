Invest in The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) closed at $46.57 in the last session, down -0.04% from day before closing price of $46.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2818646 shares were traded. TTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.66.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TTD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 1,137 shares for $74.96 per share. The transaction valued at 85,230 led to the insider holds 193,259 shares of the business.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY sold 3,676 shares of TTD for $266,510 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 197,858 shares after completing the transaction at $72.50 per share. On May 25, another insider, WELLS DAVID B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,500 shares for $45.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 801,675 and bolstered with 106,570 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTD has reached a high of $98.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TTD traded on average about 5.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 487.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TTD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.08M with a Short Ratio of 15.00M, compared to 17.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.09% and a Short% of Float of 3.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $386.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $392.8M to a low estimate of $384.5M. As of the current estimate, The Trade Desk Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.52M, an estimated increase of 36.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $509.98M, an increase of 28.90% less than the figure of $36.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $538.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $498.7M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.