Investing in Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $21.83 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $22.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1082182 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bumble Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares for $28.37 per share. The transaction valued at 998,624 led to the insider holds 152,700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bumble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 188.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 114.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BMBL has traded an average of 1.86M shares per day and 2.1M over the past ten days. A total of 129.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.74M. Shares short for BMBL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 8.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 11.50%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $237.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $239.8M to a low estimate of $233.2M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.75M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.91M, an increase of 22.40% over than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $257.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252.7M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $914.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $923.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.