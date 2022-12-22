Investing in Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Zscaler Inc.’s stock clocked out at $112.77, down -0.68% from its previous closing price of $113.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2337161 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.65.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $155.

On October 21, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $160.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Chaudhry Jagtar Singh sold 1,262 shares for $114.14 per share. The transaction valued at 144,043 led to the insider holds 323,549 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 7,113 shares of ZS for $811,866 on Dec 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 296,820 shares after completing the transaction at $114.14 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,081 shares for $114.14 each. As a result, the insider received 579,937 and left with 136,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 37.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $332.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZS traded 2.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 7.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 33 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 36 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.