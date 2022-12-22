Is Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) closed at $41.72 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $41.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1814883 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On October 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares for $38.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,628 led to the insider holds 508,870 shares of the business.

Masood Rafeh bought 1,335 shares of HOG for $50,062 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 1,335 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, KORNETZKE MARK R, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $40.33 each. As a result, the insider received 115,678 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $48.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOG traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 7.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOG is 0.63, which was 0.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.99. The current Payout Ratio is 12.80% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.06 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.67. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.25 and $4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $902.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $960M to a low estimate of $818.4M. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $816.01M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, an increase of 2.80% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.43B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.54B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.19B and the low estimate is $4.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.