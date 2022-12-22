It’s a good day to be an Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) shareholder

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703164 shares were traded. ULCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ULCC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Shurz Daniel M. sold 24,663 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 371,795 led to the insider holds 38,959 shares of the business.

Filene Jacob F. sold 8,000 shares of ULCC for $120,000 on Aug 15. The Sr. Vice President, Customers now owns 77,122 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Wetzel Josh A, who serves as the VP & CAO of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $13.92 each. As a result, the insider received 17,401 and left with 779 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULCC has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ULCC traded 925.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 688.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 217.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.14M. Shares short for ULCC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.57M, compared to 6.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 16.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $913.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $961.5M to a low estimate of $860M. As of the current estimate, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $609M, an estimated increase of 50.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $869.74M, an increase of 42.20% less than the figure of $50.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $890M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $848.96M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 62.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.