It’s a good day to be an New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $43.82, up 3.20% from its previous closing price of $42.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1401139 shares were traded. NFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Energy Transition Holdings LLC sold 6,900,000 shares for $45.56 per share. The transaction valued at 314,364,000 led to the insider holds 25,559,846 shares of the business.

NFE SMRS Holdings LLC sold 300,000 shares of NFE for $13,583,304 on Apr 19. The 10% Owner now owns 32,459,846 shares after completing the transaction at $45.28 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, NFE SMRS Holdings LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 19,943 shares for $41.54 each. As a result, the insider received 828,363 and left with 32,759,846 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NFE has reached a high of $63.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NFE traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 209.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, NFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 12.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.27 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.32 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.87. EPS for the following year is $4.9, with 7 analysts recommending between $8.23 and $3.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $618.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $654M to a low estimate of $588.8M. As of the current estimate, New Fortress Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $366.44M, an estimated increase of 68.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $665.43M, an increase of 2.60% less than the figure of $68.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $707.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 82.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.65B and the low estimate is $2.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.