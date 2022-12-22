It’s a good day to be an Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Viant Technology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.65, up 3.11% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607531 shares were traded. DSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on September 27, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when MADDEN LARRY sold 21,628 shares for $6.08 per share. The transaction valued at 131,498 led to the insider holds 377,663 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSP has reached a high of $10.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1614.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DSP traded 93.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 215.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.22M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 989.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.69% and a Short% of Float of 8.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $250.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.3M and the low estimate is $206M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.