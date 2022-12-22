It’s an appealing income play to consider Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

The price of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $20.59 in the last session, up 0.93% from day before closing price of $20.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634656 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Grant Julie Papanek sold 4,358 shares for $22.08 per share. The transaction valued at 96,210 led to the insider holds 405,000 shares of the business.

Grant Julie Papanek sold 5,000 shares of DAWN for $107,726 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 409,358 shares after completing the transaction at $21.55 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Grant Julie Papanek, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $21.75 each. As a result, the insider received 108,754 and left with 414,358 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAWN traded on average about 523.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 536.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.37M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.