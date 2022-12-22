It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) closed the day trading at $8.48 up 4.69% from the previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77525258 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley reiterated its Underweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $13 to $7.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $14.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

DONALD ARNOLD W sold 95,796 shares of CCL for $1,827,970 on Jan 28. The President & CEO now owns 366,527 shares after completing the transaction at $19.08 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Bernstein David, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 7,670 shares for $21.38 each. As a result, the insider received 164,018 and left with 109,332 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $23.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCL traded about 63.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCL traded about 47.9M shares per day. A total of 1.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.02B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 144.52M with a Short Ratio of 135.12M, compared to 103.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.13% and a Short% of Float of 16.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.01 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $4.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.85B to a low estimate of $3.76B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 268.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 646.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.16B and the low estimate is $19.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.