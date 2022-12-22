Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) was $46.74 for the day, up 0.26% from the previous closing price of $46.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344105 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, Gordon Haskett started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $72.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.61.

Shares Statistics:

OLLI traded an average of 1.39M shares per day over the past three months and 2.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Shares short for OLLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.41M with a Short Ratio of 7.04M, compared to 6.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.44% and a Short% of Float of 21.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $2.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.