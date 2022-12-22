Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $14.43 in the prior trading day, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) closed at $13.20, down -8.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6850369 shares were traded. PEB stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Miller Phillip M. sold 4,000 shares for $14.61 per share. The transaction valued at 58,440 led to the insider holds 15,953 shares of the business.

Miller Phillip M. sold 5,200 shares of PEB for $77,116 on Sep 27. The Director now owns 19,953 shares after completing the transaction at $14.83 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Jackson Ron E., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,900 shares for $16.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,474 and bolstered with 61,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has reached a high of $26.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.60M. Shares short for PEB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.93M with a Short Ratio of 10.29M, compared to 11.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.32% and a Short% of Float of 11.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEB’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.04 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.12.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $347.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $368.08M to a low estimate of $316.38M. As of the current estimate, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s year-ago sales were $247.28M, an estimated increase of 40.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.47M, an increase of 36.50% less than the figure of $40.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $296.48M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $733.04M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.