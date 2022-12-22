ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) closed the day trading at $0.11 down -14.66% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0188 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2506229 shares were traded. RSLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1084.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RSLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 7,357 shares for $0.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,112 led to the insider holds 325,404 shares of the business.

STANKOVICH THOMAS sold 364,756 shares of RSLS for $61,826 on Nov 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 332,761 shares after completing the transaction at $0.17 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, STANKOVICH THOMAS, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,393 shares for $0.27 each. As a result, the insider received 2,287 and left with 332,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSLS has reached a high of $2.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2235, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5762.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RSLS traded about 256.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RSLS traded about 617.71k shares per day. A total of 24.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.59M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RSLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 285.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 217.13k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.61 and -$1.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.5.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.7M to a low estimate of $3.53M. As of the current estimate, ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42M, an increase of 40.70% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.6M, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.2M and the low estimate is $19.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 55.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.