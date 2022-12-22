The name Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.38, down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884324 shares were traded. EXTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On July 29, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On July 15, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2020, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Burton Ingrid sold 9,000 shares for $20.35 per share. The transaction valued at 183,150 led to the insider holds 63,243 shares of the business.

Thomas Remi sold 10,000 shares of EXTR for $207,409 on Dec 01. The EVP Chief Financial Officer now owns 113,347 shares after completing the transaction at $20.74 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, MEYERCORD EDWARD, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 94,498 shares for $19.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,802,975 and left with 838,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extreme’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXTR traded 1.20M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.40M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EXTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 8.11M, compared to 7.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.